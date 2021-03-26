Friday Flashback: Lancers sweep Aces

Note: After a brief hiatus, the Friday Flashback has returned to the VW independent Sports page. This week’s installment takes us back to late April of 2013, when Lincolnview’s softball team took both ends of a doubleheader against Hicksville. Below is the story as it appeared on the Sports page.

Lincolnview softball news

The Lincolnview Lancers hosted the Aces from Hicksville on a gorgeous day for softball.

Both teams came out swinging in game 1 as a combined 35 hits led to 25 runs scored. Lincolnview’s Ashley McClure started the first contest and was tagged for three runs in the first, four runs in the second, and four runs in the third, on ten hits and five walks.

Courtney Gorman came in relief in the fourth inning and quieted the bats a little as she gave up four runs on six hits. Pitching counterpart, Allison Brickel, squeaked by the Lancer hitting attack as she gave up a single run in the second, two in the third and zero runs in the first, fourth and fifth. Then the Lancers got their bats in high gear and tallied five runs in the sixth on four hits and a sacrifice. They scored two more in the seventh on four hits while leaving the bases loaded.

All told, the 15-10 victory for the Aces improved their record to 7-4 on the season while the Lancers dropped only their second game of the season.

Going into game 2, Lincolnview’s record stood at 8-2. Several hitters had more than one hit in game 1. Lincolnview’s Kaitlyn Brant had four, Julia Thatcher, Lauren Calvert, Devann Springer, and Autumn Proctor each had three hits. Jodie Doner had two base knocks.

In game 2, the Aces tallied a quick run off Lancer hurler Ashley McClure on two hits and tallied one more run in the fifth on one hit and a fielder’s choice. Those three hits were all the Aces could muster against McClure this time around, though. McClure went six innings in picking up the victory and delivered a much needed strong showing in game 2.

The Lancer bats never cooled off in game 2, as they struck for three runs in the first off Karla Monroe and came right back in the second and jumped on Monroe again for four runs on five hits. Monroe left the game midway through the third with a back injury and Brickel again toed the mound for the Aces. Against Brickel in the fourth inning, the Lancer pounded out four more hits to score four more runs. After three complete innings, Lincolnview held an 11-1 lead. After the Aces tallied a run in the fifth, the Lancers ended the game with a double off the fence by Devan Springer and a shot to center off the bat of Baylee Neate. The final score after six innings had the Lancers claiming a 12-2 victory.

Springer led the hit attack with three hits, while four others – Kelsey Mohr, Proctor, Neate and Thatcher – had two hits apiece. Doner, Neate, and Proctor had two RBI apiece.

With the victory in game 2, the Lancers improve to 9-2 in all games and the Aces slide to 7-5 on the season.

Lincolnview will take on Spencerville in a key Northwest Conference match-up on Monday.