Linconlview hoops awards

Lincolnview’s annual boys’ basketball banquet was held earlier this week and various awards were presented to members of the team. Scholar Athletes (above, front, left to right): Collin Overholt, Aaron Cavinder, Landon Price and Isaiah Peterson. Back row: Clayton Leeth, Daegan Hatfield, Creed Jessee, Fletcher Collins and Jake Bowersock. Special awards (below, left to right): Most Improved: Collin Overholt; Best +/- : Clayton Leeth; Crash Chain: Jake Bowersock; Best free throw percentage: Creed Jessee; Lancer Award: Aaron Cavinder. In addition, Overholt and Jessee were honored for being named to the All-NWC First Team, and Leeth and Bowersock were honored for NWC Honorable Mention accolades. Photos submitted