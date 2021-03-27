2 die in 1-car crash in Paulding County

VW independent/submitted information

Two women were killed in a one-accident that occurred Sunday morning in Paulding County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Nissan Maxima driven by Kathy Szumanski, 41, of Coldwater, Michigan, was westbound on Township Road 94, just west of Township road 21 in Harrison Township, Paulding County, when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and flipped over.

Both Ms. Szumanski and a passenger, Misty Miller, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were thrown from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

The Patrol was also assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Payne Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery. The crash remains under investigation.

The OSHP encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts.