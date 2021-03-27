CHP Hospice’s 2021 annual memorial service on video

VW independent/submitted information

Community Home Professionals Home Care & Hospice is releasing a video of its annual memorial service to families cared for by its hospice program in 2020.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, an in-person service was not held this year. The memorial service offers a time of remembrance for families and caregivers.

“Our staff and patient families appreciate this memorial service,” said CHP President/CEO Brent Tow. “It’s a moment of remembrance, plus families enjoy reconnecting with the nurses and staff who worked so closely with them while caring for their loved one.”

CHP hired Darin Hohman of Dark Horse Productions to record and edit the service to give it a similar look and feel of the live event.

The Angel Foundation, an affiliated nonprofit organization that plans wishes for terminally ill adults, covered the production cost.

“Whether at home, an extended care facility, or at our Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, it’s an honor to guide patients and families through the end-of-life journey,” said Jeanie Saum, RN, CHP hospice supervisor. “In 2020, these families not only lost loved ones, but faced the coronavirus pandemic that changed our lives in so many ways, not the least of these, the way we say goodbye, mourn, and grieve.”

Families received invitations with links to view the service online. The public will have the opportunity to view it this summer.

Saum said the memorial service includes reflections from CHP Hospice nurses, social workers, and staff; music by the CHP Hospice musician and a patient family member; and messages of hope and encouragement from CHP Hospice chaplains.

CHP also offers monthly bereavement support groups to promote healing following a loss. The groups are free and open to the bereaved regardless if their loved one used CHP services or not. For more information call 419.238.9223.

CHP Hospice and The Angel Foundation are participating agencies with the United Way of Van Wert County.