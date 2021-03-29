The YMCA opened its swimming pool earlier this month for a local church’s yearly baptism event. Pastor Bill Watson was able to baptize 11 people, symbolizing purification, into the Pentecostal Way Church of Van Wert. There were several families who attended to support their fellow members. The YMCA looks forward to hosting more events to emphasize its Christian principles in the Van Wert community. The mission here at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The YMCA of Van Wert County is not-for-profit organization that serves the community and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation. YMCA photo