Convoy churches set Easter week services

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Easter week services are planned at Convoy United Methodist Church, starting with Maundy Thursday worship service at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, offering communion commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and the Disciples. Trinity Lutheran’s worship service is at 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday: noon community worship service at Sugar Ridge Church, with Bud Wall bringing the message and Don Duncan singing “Were You There”; Convoy UMC worship service at 6:30 p.m. and Trinity Lutheran worship service at 7:30 that evening.

Resurrection Day: Convoy UMC Easter celebration of the risen Jesus Christ will begin with a sunrise worship service at 7:30 a.m., with a continental breakfast to follow and children’s activities following sunrise service. The Trinity Lutheran worship service will begin at 8:30 a.m. and Convoy UMC Easter worship service at 9:30 that morning in the sanctuary and a 11:30 a.m. informal worship service in the Fellowship Hall.