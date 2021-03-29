Crestview opens softball season with split

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Crestview opened the 2021 softball season a split, losing to Edgerton 7-4 then shutting out Marion Local 6-0 at Dorothy Miller Field in Elida on Saturday.

In the first game, Edgerton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning and 5-0 after three. Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Bailey Gregory put the Lady Knights on the board with a two-RBI single that scored Raegan Hammons and Olivia Heckler.

Edgerton scored on an error in the top of the fifth, then Crestview’s remaining runs came in the sixth when Heckler stole home and via a solo home run to left field by Breena Grace in the seventh.

Grace and Heckler each finished with two hits. Kali Small pitched the first four innings and allowed six runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts. Heckler pitched the remaining three innings and gave up a run on three hits with one strikeout.

Rylei Moreno led Edgerton with three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the first.

In the second game, Hecker struck out eight and held Marion Local to just one hit in a 6-0 victory.

Katelyn Castle knocked in Gregory and Small scored on a fielder’s choice by Laci McCoy to give Crestview a 2-0 lead after one. McCoy drove in two more runs in the third, scoring Olivia Cunningham and Castle. Breena Grace clubbed her second solo home run of the day in the seventh, then Castle scored on a fly ball by McCoy to round out the scoring.

McCoy finished with four RBIs, while Castle had a team high three hits, including a triple.

Olivia Demange had Marion Local’s only hit of the game.

Crestview (1-1) is scheduled to play at Kalida today. The home opener is set for Wednesday against Elida.