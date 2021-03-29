Crestview PGA winners…

Crestview High School, in conjunction with The Convoy Community Foundation, has established the Portrait of a Graduate Award (PGA) to recognize students seen exhibiting competencies of a Crestview graduate: being an innovative thinker, invested worker, integrity-driven decision maker, interpersonal communicator, and informed citizen. The second round of award recipients for the 2020-21 school year are Vincent Adam, Lindsey Barnes, Jordan Thomas, and Wesyn Ludwig. Crestview photo