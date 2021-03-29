YWCA Geranium Sale order deadline near

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the annual YWCA Geranium Sale pre-order deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, April 26.

All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots, with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available. Plant colors available are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, and tangerine. Baskets are available in all colors except white.

Pots are $4 each, full flats of the same color (15 plants per flat) are $55, and hanging baskets are $22. Don’t miss this opportunity to beautify the yard and support the YWCA of Van Wert County. Geraniums will be available for parking lot pick-up on Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Cash and carry sales begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, with plants costing $5 each and baskets $25 each.

The Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year, with departments that benefit including the Youth Enrichment, the Victim Services, and Empowerment departments.

Geraniums can be purchased online through Shopify at https://ywca-of-van-wert-county.myshopify.com or by mailing an order and payment to YWCA of Van Wert County, 408 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891 (include a phone number with orders). Order forms may be found on the YWCA website at www.ywcavanwert.org.

In addition, those who would like delivery of orders to an address or other locations within Van Wert County can contact Danni Chiles at dchiles@ywcavanwertcounty.org for delivery information!

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.