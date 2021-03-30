Crestview hoops awards

The Crestview boys’ basketball program concluded its season with head coach Doug Etzler and his coaching staff recognizing various accomplishments throughout the season. Scholar Athletes include (above, front row, left to right): Mitch Temple, JJ Ward, Dmitry Lichtensteiger (OHBCA Gold Certificate), and Nathan Lichtle. Back row: Brody Brecht (OHBCA Gold Certificate), Carson Kreischer (OHBCA Gold Certificate), Kalen Etlzer (OHBCA Gold Certificate), and Gavin Etzler. Basketball Special Awards (below, front row, left to right): Gavin Etzler (70 percent Free Throw Club, Honorable Mention NWC), Carson Hunter (Most Improved), Rontae Jackson (Most Improved), Dmitry Lichtensteiger (Knight Pride Award). Back row: Carson Kreischer (Offensive Efficiency Award, Academic All Ohio), Kalen Etlzer (Most Rebounds, Most Assists, 1,000 Career Points, Academic All-Ohio, 1st Team NWC, District 8 1st Team and Player of the Year, All Northwest Ohio, OHSBCA Player of the Year Division IV, McDonald’s All American nominee, North-South All-Star Game), Brody Brecht (Defensive Award). Photos submitted