Girls D-I, II All-State hoops teams named

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Division I and II girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Division III and IV All-Ohio teams were announced Monday. The Ohio Ms. Basketball Award will be announced Wednesday. The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced starting Monday, April 5.

2021 Division I Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Klarke Ransome, Marysville

First Team

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg, 5-11, jr., 19.5 (points per game); Emma Shumate, Newark, 6-1, sr., 13; KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-9, jr., 22; Cotie McMahon, Centerville, 5-11, jr. 21.2; Chance Gray, West Chester Lakota West, 5-9, jr. 26; Aubryanna Hall, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-0, sr., 25.4; Shyanne Sellers, Aurora, 6-2, sr., 23.2; Lanae Riley, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-11, jr., 22; Reagan Bass, Strongsville, 6-1, Sr., 14.9; Grace VanSlooten, Toledo Notre Dame Academy, 6-2, Jr., 21.8.

Second Team

Aja Austin, Westerville South, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, so., 12.9; Ariyah Douglas, Marion Harding, 5-7, sr., 20; Jordan Hobbs, Springboro, 6-1, sr., 17.2; Laila Phelia, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-10, sr., 17.6; Amy Velasco, Centerville, 5-6, sr., 13; Nakyah Terrell, Canton McKinley, 5-7, sr., 17.3; Breezie Williams, Canton GlenOak, 5-5, jr., 12.7; Abby Carter, Eastlake North, 5-11, Sr., 16.9; Hailey Weaver, Solon, 6-0, Sr., 11.9; Kacee Baumhower, Sylvania Northview, 5-9, sr., 18.7; Olivia Sims, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-9, sr., 13.2; Ajia Schreffler, New Philadelphia, 5-10, jr.

Third Team

Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-7, jr., 21.7; Kilyn McGuff, Columbus Watterson, 5-11, sr., 16.8; Kayla White, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-7, Sr., 13.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-7, Soph., 12.1; Bella Vaillant, Perrysburg, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Kaylee Brodine, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 16.7; DaShanti Miller, Sandusky, 5-10, sr., 19.4; Chesney Davis, Mansfield Madison, 5-8, sr., 15.9.

Special Mention

Sarah McKee, Medina, 6-1, sr., 11.9; Kendall McCormick, Medina Highland, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Lilee Carlson, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-9, sr., 18.1; Madison Cluse, Macedonia Nordonia, 5-11, sr., 16.2; Emma Dretke, Massillon Jackson, 6-0, jr., 16.8; Bella Ward, Gahanna, 6-0, jr., 15.9; Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 5-10, Fr., 16.1; Abby Liber, Avon, 5-11, Jr., 14.0; Audrey Harr, New Philadelphia, jr.; Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Taylor Stacy, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Kylie Griggs, Perrysburg, 5-4, sr., 12.9.

Honorable Mention

Morgan Altenburger, Marietta, 5-9, sr.,16.2; Avery Thompson, Logan, 5-11, Sr., 12.3; Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central, 5-11, sr., 8.0; Alexis Amabile, Delaware, 5-10, sr., 19.2; Abby Brown, Big Walnut, 5-6, sr., 17.5; Caitlin Splain, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, sr., 13.8; Gwen Stare, Newark, 5-9, jr., 11.0; Abby Carter, Miamisburg, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Peyton Nation, Springboro, 5-10, sr., 18.3; Marilyn Popplewell, Mason, 5-10, sr., 14.8; Margo Mattes, Mason, 5-11, so., 16.2; Terah Harness, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-10, sr., 18; Kendall Folley, Lebanon, 5-6, sr., 17.7; Marissa Jenike West Clermont 5-9, sr.: 18.2; Riley Montagner, Madison, 5-9, jr., 17.8; Avril Drew, Eastlake North, 5-7, sr., 18.0; Claire Chambers, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Mackenzie Schulz, Strongsville, 5-11, so., 14.5; Lauren Galaska, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Madison Fueger, Parma Normandy, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, fr., 11.7.; Alyssa Ziehler, Green, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Kamarah Bender, Warren Harding, 5-10, sr., 19.7; Kristin Chmielewski, Stow, 6-0, jr., 12.3; I’Anna Lopp, Kenmore-Garfield, 5-4, sr., 19.5; Karli Anker, Hoban, 5-8, 12.0; Abby Stephens, Hoban, 5-10, sr. 10.0; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-10, fr., 15.4; Jordyn Wickes, Brunswick, 5-7, sr., 14.1; Kyla Foster, McKinley, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Emily Walker, Hoover, 5-6, sr., 10.4; Jordan Weir, GlenOak, 6-5, jr., 10.2; 12.9; Kelsey Ragan, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, so., 12.5; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-6, fr., 12.6; Aly Ray, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 10.9; Taylor Stacy, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.9.

2021 Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Taylor Strock, Napoleon

Coach of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County

First Team

Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-7, sr., 26.3; Taylor Jones, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-11, sr., 17.5; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, sr., 20.1; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, jr., 19.7; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, sr., 17; Clarissa Craig, Roger Bacon, 6-3, sr., 17; Jackie Grisdale, Poland, 5-9, sr., 20; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, sr., 25.0; Taylor Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, sr., 14.7; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-9, sr., 17; Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, sr., 28.

Second Team

Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, so., 15.4; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-11, jr., 12; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11 so., 13.7; Kami Kortokrax, Hartley, 5-10, sr., 17; Abigail Dickson, Germantown Valley View, 5-3, sr., 10; Emily Adams, Fenwick, 6-0, sr., 14.6; Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5-5, jr., 14.2; Ashleigh Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-8, sr., 13.4.; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-8, so., 17.9; Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-7, jr., 19.8.

Third Team

Katie Sprang, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, jr., 16.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, fr., 17.1; Jewel Watkins, Whitehall-Yearling, 5-10, sr., 20.8; Quantaijah Huffman Trotwood-Madison, 5-8, sr., 22.5; Kylee Sheppard, Roger Bacon, 5-10, sr., 13.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-6, jr., 14.8; Mari Bickley, Shaker Height Laurel, 5-10, so., 14.0; Madyson Hacking, Perry, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, sr., 10.6; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-1, sr., 20.9.

Special Mention

Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Sr., 19.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, Jr., 13.0; Adison Novosel, Revere, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Kyla Jamison, Salem, 6-0, sr., 11.4; Kaylee Murawski, Norton, 5-10, sr., 13.6; Ashley Kerekes, Copley, 5-10, so., 18.1; Dream Cherry, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-4, sr., 16.0; Jordan Marecek, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Chelsea Evanich, Alliance Marlington, 5-10, fr., 12.9; Kylie Kiger, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-9,, sr., 15.8; Makayla Abram, Steubenville, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, jr., 16.0; Shelby Flynn, Heath, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, jr., 11.0; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 5-10, sr., 18.1; Alexa Hocever, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, so., 11.7; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Caely Ressler, Napoleon, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 6-0, sr., 10.6; Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, jr., 12.6; Ella Riggs, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-9, jr., 21.2.

Honorable Mention

Mikayla Reed, East Liverpool, 5-8, sr., 15.9; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville, 5-6, fr., 13.8; Riley Tracy, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr., 10.8; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, jr., 10.2; Coletta Miller, Minerva, 5-8, sr. 11.5; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-4, so., 13.0; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-8, jr., 11.7.; Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, sr., 14.2; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, Jr., 19.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, sr., 10.0; Hannah Rauch, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-5, jr., 10.0; Magarah Bloom, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace 5-7, sr., 7.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-9, fr., 11.0; Myriah Davis, McArthur Vinton County, 5-5, sr., 13.0; Bri Weller, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, sr., 14.2; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Paige Carter, Waverly, 5-8, sr., 11.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, fr., 13.2; La’Briar Franklin-Paige, Beechcroft, 5-5, sr., 21.1; Ellie Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, so., 12.0; Lainie Hilaman, Granville, 5-7, sr., 8.3; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Alexa Thomas, Licking Valley, 5-5, sr., 12.7; Elli Trimble, London, 5-8, sr., 11.5; Maddy Young, Bexley, 5-7, sr., 13.2; Rachel Wildermuth, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, sr., 8.5; Jordan Pettigrew Dayton Ponitz Career Technology Center, 5-5, jr., 23.6; Ava Lickliter, Dayton Carroll, 5-6, sr., 8.3; Bry Woodard Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, sr.; 14.7.; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr.; 17.7; Elle Infalvi, Perry, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Makayla White, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-9, jr., 14.0; Madison Sutton, Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Ava Patti, Rocky River, fr., 5-10, 11.5; Haley Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-8, sr., 8.3; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, jr., 11.5; Becky Styers, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Amiyah Stallings, Buchtel, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Allison Lacher, Marlington, 6-0, sr., 9.9; Jillian Pidgeon, West Branch, 5-6, sr., 8.4; Katie Hough, Young.Mooney, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Rachel Neer, Southeast, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Annie Watson, Akron SV-SM, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Nina Shaffer, CVCA, 5-6, so. 11.8; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, so., 13.5; Sidney Hohman, Clyde, 5-7, sr., 14.7; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, jr., 11.9; Kaitlyn Moeller, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-5, jr., 12.7; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, jr., 18.9; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr. 10.3; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, sr., 14.5.