Patricia J. Crowe, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at The Gardens of Paulding.

Patricia J. Crowe

She was born September 20, 1934, in Rockford, the daughter of Roger Simon and Edythe Gwendolyn (Agler) Butler, who both preceded her in death. On December 23, 1953, she married Donald G. Crowe, who passed away May 18,2000.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Cummings of Van Wert and Laura (Dale) Cross of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, David Cummings of Van Wert, and Amber (Mickel) Miller, Dustin Cross, Kristin Cross, and Meredythe Cross, all of Indianapolis; three great-grandchildren, Kendall, Kyleigh, and Decklan Cummings of Van Wert; a brother, John D. (Karen) Butler of Van Wert; one sister-in-law, Mary (Jeff) Miller of Delphos; a brother-in-law, Richard Dunn of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Jean Dunn; a brother-in-law, Roger Crowe; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kristie Cummings.

Pat was a 1953 graduate of Van Wert High School. She retired from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Indianapolis after 26 years of service.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Rays of Hope, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert.

