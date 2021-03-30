Physicians group adds local care providers

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health Physician Group welcomes Paul A. Kalogerou, MD, and Deborah Howell, APRN, CNP, two primary care providers, to its staff at the Fox Road Rural Health Clinic. Both Kalogerou and Howell practice in Van Wert, most recently through Parkview Physicians group.

Dr. Kalogerou

Deb Howell

Dr. Kalogerou, who is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, has over 30 years of experience, having served the northwest Ohio area since 1992. He graduated from medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He then completed an internship and residency through Case Western Reserve University, at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Cleveland.

“We look forward to continuing to help our patients stay well, manage chronic conditions, and prevent disease,” Dr. Kalogerou said. “We are especially pleased to join the competent and compassionate team of physicians and advanced practitioners at Van Wert Health.”

Howell, a certified member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses, earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Indiana State University, followed by a Master of Science degree in Nursing at Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.

“Dr. Kalogerou and Deb’s many years of experience, combined with their clinical skills are exceptional,” said Vice President of Physician and Ambulatory Services Todd Duff. “Both of them provide a great blend of top-notch clinical care, along with a strong passion for providing community-based care.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kalogerou or Howell, call 419.232.2077. They will begin seeing patients Thursday, April 8. Patients may also call Dr. Kalogerou and Howell’s former office number at 419.238.7777, beginning April 8, when the phone number will be transferred over to Van Wert Health.

The Fox Road Rural Health Clinic, part of Van Wert Health, is located in Suite 201 of the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road.