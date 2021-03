Public hearing planned on zoning requests

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Council will be holding a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 26, prior to its regular scheduled meeting, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider a petition to rezone properties at 1302 Lincoln Hwy and 105 John Brown Road from R-1 (residential) to B-3 (business).