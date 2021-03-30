Random Thoughts: truly random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around high school spring sports, Major League Baseball, the NCAA tournament, Indiana basketball and the NFL.

Spring sports

Welcome back spring sports.

After last year’s high school spring sports season was canceled by COVID-19, it’s nice to see baseball, softball, track and field and tennis back now.

It’ll be a pleasure to cover the games and events over the next couple of months.

MLB

I’ll admit it – I’m not as big of a Major League Baseball fan as I used to be.

Something’s changed over the years. Perhaps it’s the game, perhaps it’s me, perhaps it’s both, but I just don’t feel the same about it anymore.

Having said that, I still enjoy it, just not at the diehard level from many years ago. I’ll always root for the Cleveland Indians (or whatever their new name will be) and for the Cincinnati Reds, as long as they’re not playing the Indians.

While my feelings have changed, I’m still very much looking forward to Opening Day, which in my book is one of the most exciting days in all of sports.

It’s another sure sign of spring and in these times, another step toward normalcy.

NCAA tournament

Perhaps it’s because we were deprived of the NCAA tournament last year, but this year’s tournament seems extra enjoyable.

Some of the mainstays aren’t there – Duke, Kansas, Kentucky – but that’s okay. It’s fun to root for the underdog and the lower seeds.

Gonzaga is clearly the best team in the tournament but the best team doesn’t always win. It’ll be interesting to see if they can run the table or if this is the year of the underdog.

Indiana hoops

Indiana has a new men’s basketball coach.

Is it just me or does it seem Mike Woodson wasn’t exactly at the top of the list? Does a six-year contract seem like it’s a bit of a reach for a guy who’s never coached a college game?

There are huge differences between the pro and college games. In college it’s all about recruiting and in the pros a big chunk of it is managing egos.

Who knows, maybe it’ll work out for the Hoosiers, but this seems destined to not end well.

NFL

It appears the NFL is on the verge of adding a game and going to a 17-game regular season schedule.

Some of the players don’t seem too thrilled about it and I guess it’s understandable, giving the punishing nature of the sport.

However, no one is forcing them to play.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.