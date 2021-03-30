Retired teachers group sets April meeting
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for a spring luncheon and reorganizational meeting at noon Friday, April 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.
Members are encouraged to attend, but only if they feel comfortable in following mandated Covid-19 protocols and are in current good health.
The luncheon meal costs $11 and a reservation is requested by noon Wednesday, April 7. Reservations may be made by calling/texting Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283, or emailing debklz@roadrunner.com.
Local VWARTA dues are being deferred in 2021; however, ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association) dues of $30 can be made online at www.orta.org. Members can also call the ORTA office for assistance in paying dues by calling 614.431.7002. ORTA \ has continued to advocate on behalf of all STRS beneficiaries throughout the pandemic, and also offers additional benefits. Membership in ORTA is strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Kleinhenz.
POSTED: 03/30/21 at 11:39 pm. FILED UNDER: News