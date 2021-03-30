VW Cougars cruise by Spencerville 16-2

Van Wert independent sports

A 10-run third inning boosted Van Wert to a five inning, 16-2 non-conference baseball win over Spencerville at Smiley Park on Monday.

The Cougars are 3-0 with a combined score of 38-5.

Leading 4-2 entering the bottom of the third, successive walks put Ethan Rupert and Josh Halker on base, then three successive errors allowed Rupert, Luke Wessell (courtesy runner) and TJ Stoller to score, increasing Van Wert’s lead to 7-2.

Four straight walks plated Ries Wise, Aidan Pratt and Kaidan Bates to score, then a double to right field by Rupert plated Jacob Place and Owen Treece, making it 12-2. The next batter, Turner Witten scored on an error, then Stoller singled in Rupert. All 10 of Van Wert’s runs came with no outs in the inning and Spencerville committed five errors in the game.

The Cougars scored two more runs in the fourth when Levi Eddins and Damon McCracken each stole home.

After a scoreless first, Spencerville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Jack Cox hit a two-RBI double that scored CJ Johnston and Emerson Layman. Van Wert countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Stoller scored on an error, Bates scored on a single by Treece, then Witten doubled and drove home Place and Treece for a 4-2 lead. Witten finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Stoller had two hits and two RBIs.

Rupert picked up the win on the mound by allowing three hit and two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Cox led Spencerville (0-3) with a double and two RBIs.

Spencerville will host Parkway today and Van Wert is scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Wednesday.