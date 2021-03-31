Play clock donation

Eggerrs Stadium will have play clocks in time for the 2021 football season, thanks to a generous donation of $4,000 from Mel and Arlene Hurless. Mel and Arlene, pictured with head football coach Kevin Recker, are longtime Cougar football fans who attend as many games as possible and Arlene is a retired Van Wert High School teacher and cheerleading coach. “It bugged us that our players didn’t have a play clock when all the other schools in our league do,” she said. “We think our program is top-notch and deserves the technical support these clocks will give. It’s a good thing for our players to have.” The clocks will be installed in both end zones at Eggerss Stadium. Anyone interested in making a donation to the Van Wert High School Athletic Department can contact Athletic Director Trent Temple at 419. 238.9601 or t_temple@vwcs.net. Photo submitted