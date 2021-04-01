County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, March 25, for a total of 2,290 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 9,294 COVID-19 vaccinations, with the next walk-in vaccination clinic scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging. Moderna vaccine will be available that day for all those age 18 and above.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule a vaccination appointment. The Van Wert CVS and Walmart pharmacies are also scheduling vaccination appointments on their websites.