Hidden Spaces event to be held in May

VW independent/submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert announces a new Hidden Spaces Downtown Building Tour, to be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7. Tickets are $10 per person.

Don’t miss an evening of touring Van Wert’s beautiful downtown and learning what is to come. This is an exciting opportunity to see other spaces and downtown development. The event has sold out every year so don’t wait too long.

To attend, get tickets from Truly Divine, Collins Fine Foods, The Well Nutrition, the Historic Main Street Van Wert office, or click the following link: http://www.eventbrite.com-/e/148018626697.