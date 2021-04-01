Latta talks COVID-19 vaccine, PPP funds during VW visit

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (left) chats with Van Wert Cinemas owners Rodney and Donna Saunders. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

COVID-19 vaccine status and the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were both highlighted during U.S. Representative Bob Latta’s visit to Van Wert on Thursday.

Latta (R-5th District) stopped at Van Wert Health and the Van Wert County General Health District office and learned that, between December 22, 2020, and Wednesday, March 31, the local health department administered 8,865 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

While at the health department, Latta spoke with Health Commissioner Dr. Paul Kalogerou, Administrator Jeanette Ford, and Director of Nursing Kathy Will, who noted the Moderna vaccine has been the main one shipped to the county, followed by doses of the Pfizer vaccine and a very limited amount of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Will said she wishes the county could offer more choices to residents, adding most people seem to prefer the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“When you don’t give them the choice, then they’re more likely not to get the vaccine at all, even though we’re encouraging them to take whatever they can get as soon as they can get it,” Will said.

While the vaccine is free of charge to anyone who wants it, Will told Latta that administering the vaccine to those who want it comes with greater expenses, including overtime and extra supplies, which has put a strain on the budget. Ford said volunteers have proven to be invaluable.

“We’ve had a lot of retired nurses come back to us and say they want to help, which has been an absolute blessing,” Ford said. “We have a lot of clerical (workers) that have come in and are helping us do some data entry or helping to make calls and schedule people.”

Latta noted that never in history has a vaccine been rolled out on such as large as quickly as the COVID-19 vaccine and he said he’s appreciative of the health department’s efforts.

Congressman Latta (left) meets with (from the left) Health Commissioner Dr. Paul Kalogerou, Administrator Jeanette Ford, and Director of Nursing Kathy Will at the County Health Department offices.

Latta also toured Van Wert Cinemas and spoke with owners Rodney and Donna Saunders, who bought the five-screen complex and Van-Del Drive-In in early 2020, shortly before such businesses were forced to close by the Ohio Department of Health.

Van Wert Cinemas has since re-opened with restrictions, but Mrs. Saunders said the theater is hanging on by its fingernails because of COVID-19. She also said a PPP loan is the main reason they’re still in business.

“Thank God we could keep operating the drive-in because that helped us, but the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) and the PPP helped us get through,” Saunders said. “We still had to put a significant amount of our own money into these theaters to keep the lights on.”

She also said she’s waiting to apply for SVOG (Shuttered Venues Operators Grant) funding, which will become available on April 8 and provide eligible businesses up to 45 percent of gross losses from last year.

Saunders also said that, because the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown will be felt for some time, she believes small businesses should be given more time to repay some of the government loans.