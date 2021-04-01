MP Lions Club to sell BBQ chicken dinners

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding a barbecued chicken dinner on Sunday, April 25. The dinner is carryout only and tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee a dinner.

Tickets are $9 per dinner, with meals served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and can be picked up at the Lincolnview Elementary School entrance.

Tickets can be purchased from any Middle Point Lion or by calling Lion Bob Miller at 419.605.6814. The dinner includes half a barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and cookies. Proceeds help the club provide scholarships for Lincolnview seniors.