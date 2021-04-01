OC-L plans 125th alumni meeting in May
VW independent/submitted information
OHIO CITY — The 125th annual Ohio City-Liberty alumni meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, at the Ohio City Community Building in Fireman’s Park on Ohio 118. Doors will open for sign in at 3 p.m.
All OC-L graduates should have received an invitation by mail. The committee also extended an invitation to attend to those who attended OC-L, but didn’t graduate from there, plus any former administrators or teachers.
Any written correspondence about the event can be sent to Mary Johns-Guthrie, 509 S Tyler St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
