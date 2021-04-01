Van Wert sets date for Easter Egg Hunt

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department announces the annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place this Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m., weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, a drive-thru event will take place instead.

Children and their parents seek Easter eggs during a recent Easter egg hunt at Smiley Park. VW independent file photo

The hunt will occur at the Smiley Park baseball diamonds starting at 10 Saturday morning. Children ages infant to 10 years old are invited to join for a safe and fun experience. Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs.

All guests are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines, which includes social distancing and face masks to help create a safe environment for all.

No registration is required, as this is a free event to the public. Any questions can be directed to the Park Office at 419.238.9121.

There will be no dog bone hunt this year.