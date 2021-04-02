Friday Flashback: 2015 VWCO meet

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to April of 2015 and the annual Van Wert County Track and Field Meet, which turned out to be a record setting event. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougar boys’ and girls’ track teams swept the Van Wert County Track and Field Meet on Tuesday evening, with athletes from all three schools setting records during the meeting.

Lincolnview’s Bayley Tow wins the 1600-meter run in record time. (Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent)

The Van Wert boys finished with 135.00 points to finish first, while Lincolnview was second with 76.5 points and Crestview finished third with 42.00 points.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars had 143.00 points, while Lincolnview was again second with 78.00 points and the Lady Knights finished third with 26.00 points.

Meet records set are as follows: the Van Wert boys’ 4×200-meter relay team, 1:31.1; Bayley Tow of Lincolnview in the boys’ 1600-meter run, 4:21.4; Whitney Meyers of Van Wert in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, 48 seconds flat; Quincy Salcido of Van Wert in the boys’ 200-meter dash, 22.5 seconds; the Van Wert girls’ 4×400-meter relay team, 4:15.2; Alexis Dowdy of Van Wert, who set records in the discus (117 feet, 9 inches) and the shotput (41 feet, 3 inches); and Hannah McCleery of Lincolnview, who set a record in the girls’ high jump (5 feet, 5 inches).

First-place finishers are as follows:

Girls results

4×800-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 10:34.90; 2. Lincolnview, 11:12.20; 3. Crestview, 11:51.40.

4×200-meter relay – 1. Van Wert 1:51.00; 2. Crestview, 2:04.80; 3. Lincolnview, 2:06.00.

100-meter hurdles – 1. Landrie Koontz (VW), 16.40; 2. Peyton Fleming (VW), 17.20; 3. Marissa Sperry (VW), 17.7.

1600-meter run – 1. Anna Gorman (L), 5:46.70; 2. Hailey Crawford (VW), 5:56.90; 3. Abbie Enyart (L), 5:56.90.

100-meter dash – 1. Megan Braun (VW), 13.00; 2. Autumn Proctor (L), 13.80; 3. Aimee Nicolai (VW), 14.20.

4×100-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 45.10; 2. Lincolnview, 55.70; 3. Crestview, 1:00.40.

400-meter dash – 1. Emma Kohn (VW), 1:01.30; 2. Nicole Clay (VW), 1:08.50; 3. Katlyn Wendel (L), 1:11.10.

300-meter hurdles – 1. Whitney Meyers (VW), 48.00; 2. Peyton Fleming (VW), 50.60; 3. Marissa Sperry (VW), 53.20.

3200-meter run – 1. Chloee Gamble (VW), 13:14.50; 2. Ashley Bowen (C), 13:23.70; 3. Schealissa Williams (VW), 13:59.00.

800-meter run – 1. Anna Gorman (L), 2:29.50; 2. Cassidy Meyers (VW), 2:32.20; 3. Julia Springer (VW), 2:36.10.

200-meter dash – 1. Emma Kohn (VW), 27.50; 2. Megan Braun (VW), 27.70; 3. Autumn Proctor (L), 29.60.

Discus – 1. Alexis Dowdy (VW), 117 feet, 9 inches; 2. Katie Trittschuh (VW), 91 feet; 3. Alea Hill (VW), 90 feet, 2 inches.

High jump – 1. Hannah McCleery (L), 5 feet, 5 inches; 2. Leandryce Miller (VW), 4 feet, 8 inches; 3. Olivia Gorman (L), 4 feet, 6 inches.

Long jump – 1. Maddie Gorman (L), 14 feet, 7 inches; 2. Hannah McCleery (L), 14 feet, 4.25 inches; 3. Alicia Danylchuk (VW), 14 feet, 4 inches.

Pole vault – 1. Nadia Pardon (L), 7 feet even; 2. Courtney Stripe (VW) & Ashlynn Friesner (VW), 6 feet, 6 inches.

Shotput — 1. Alexis Dowdy (VW), 41 feet, 3 inches; 2. Courtney Trigg (C), 32 feet, 6 inches; 3. Katie Trittschuh (VW), 32 feet, 2.50 inches.

Boys results

Van Wert’s Emma Kohn wins the 400-meter dash. (Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent)

4×800-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 8:28.60; 2. Lincolnview, 8:49.60; 3. Crestview, 8:59.60.

4×200-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 1:31.10; 2. Crestview, 1:37.50; 3. Lincolnview, 1:42.80.

110-meter hurdles – 1. Hunter Blankemeyer (L), 15.30; 2. Brandon Hernandez (VW), 18:10; 3. Douglas Billingham (VW), 19.10.

1600-meter run – 1. Bayley Tow (L), 4:21.50; 2. Cade Fleming (VW), 4:52.10; 3. Connor Holliday (VW), 4:54.40.

100-meter dash – 1. Nicholas Krugh (VW), 11:40; 2. Kristoffer Hart (VW), 11.50; 3. Zach Jellison (C), 11.60.

4×100-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 45.10; 2. Lincolnview, 46.10; 3. Crestview, 1:00.40.

400-meter dash – 1. Quincy Salcido (VW), 52.90; 2. Hunter Perl (VW), 53.70; 3. Alex Cunningham (C), 55.80.

300-meter hurdles – 1. Hunter Blankemeyer (L), 43.00; 2. Brandon Hernandez (VW), 45.00; 3. Douglas Billingham (VW), 46.10.

3200-meter run – 1. Mycah Grandstaff (C), 9:59.90; 2. Daniel Perry (VW), 10:51.00; 3. Cade Fleming (VW), 11:08.30.

800-meter run – 1. Alex Rodriguez (L), 2:04.60; 2. Ryan Rice (VW), 2:08.20; 3. Dylan Lautzenheiser (VW), 2:12.40.

4×400-meter relay – 1. Van Wert, 3:33.00; 2. Lincolnview, 3:41.00; 3. Crestview, 3:53.00.

Discus – 1. Colton Deschner (VW), 120 feet, 5 inches; 2. Marcel Salcido (VW), 117 feet, 1 inch; 3. Chandler Adams (L), 113 feet, 10 inches.

200-meter dash – 1. Quincy Salcido (VW), 22.50; 2. Zach Jellison (C), 22.90; 3. Keagan Hardmon (VW), 23.40.

High jump – 1. Hunter Blankemeyer (L), 6 feet, 2 inches; 2. Josh Fowler (VW), 5 feet, 8 inches; 3. Thane Cowan (VW), 5 feet, 6 inches.

Pole vault – 1. Nathan Diller (L), 10 feet, 6 inches; 2. Cory Miller (L), 9 feet, 6 inches; 3. Jayden Thomas, (VW), 8 feet, 6 inches.

Long jump – 1. Hunter Perl (VW), 18 feet, 4.75 inches; 2. Brayden Farmer (L), 17 feet, 9.75 inches; 3. Ryan Rager (L), 17 feet, .5 inches.

Shotput – 1. Marcel Salcido (VW, 42 feet, 4 inches; 2. Seth Moser (C), 39 feet; 3. Chandler Adams (L), 38 feet, 5.5 inches.