Marlins hand out final season awards

The Van Wert Marlins Swim Team recently held their end of season awards presentation at the YMCA. Swimmers were recognized for participation in the Northwest Ohio YMCA Swim League Season that began in the Fall of 2020, Championship Meet top 20 places, Most Improved Swimmers in each age group, Marlin’s Time Records Broken this season and 2021 inductees to the 5000 Meter Club.

The Marlins were awarded this fine looking trophy for a 2021 runner-up finish.

The team also recognized and celebrated three swimmers who advanced on to the Great Lakes Zone Meet with qualifying times in events events plus one National YMCA Swimming Festival qualifier who has yet to compete.

The Marlins Swim Team competed in the 2021 NWOYSL Championship meet held at Bowling Green State University on March 6 and 7. 26 swimmers represented the team from age five to 18. The Marlins Team placed second in the small team division. The following swimmers placed in the top 20 swimmers and scored points contributing to the team:

8 Under Age Group

Scarlett Laudick: 14th Backstroke

Hazel Smith: 13th IM, 19th Freestyle, 20th Butterfly, 14th Breaststroke

Eden Stoller: 17th Freestyle (50Y), 13th Backstroke

Medley Relay: 6th Scarlett Laudick, Hazel Smith, Eden Stoller, Sophia Stoller

Free Relay: 6th Sophia Stoller, Opal dicke, Eden Stoller, Scarlett Laudick

Abe Dicke: 9th IM, 13th Freestyle, 15th Freestyle (50Y), 13th Backstroke,

Wes Holiday: 16th Freestyle, 14th Butterfly, 16th Freestyle (50Y), 4th Backstroke

9-10 Age Group

Ruby Dicke: 13th IM, 12th Freestyle (100Y), 9th Freestyle (200Y), 13th Breaststroke, 16th Freestyle (50Y)

Whitney Holiday: 15th Freestyle (200Y)

Colton Moody: 17th Backstroke, 20th Freestyle (100Y), 11th Freestyle (200Y), 14th Breaststroke, 16th Freestyle (50Y)

Free Relay: 8th Cora Dicke, Faith Stoller, Whitney Holiday, Ruby Dicke

13-14 Age Group

Haley Chiles: 11th Backstroke, 17th IM, 20th Freestyle (100Y), 15th Freestyle (200Y), 19th Breaststroke, 19th Freestyle (50Y)

Sam Houg: 1st Freestyle (100Y), 8th Butterfly, 2nd Freestyle (100Y)

15 Over Age Group

Elizabeth Gerow: 13th IM, 13th Butterfly, 15th Breaststroke

Anna Schneer: 18th Butterfly

Marcus Freewalt: 14th IM, 20th Freestyle (100Y), 20th Freestyle (200Y), 10th Breaststroke

Ian Rex: 11th Backstroke, 13th Freestyle (100Y), 3rd Backstroke (200Y), 6th Freestyle (200Y), 20th Freestyle (50), 5th Freestyle (500Y)

Jayden Welker: 7th Backstroke, 2nd IM, 6th Freestyle (100Y), 3rd Freestyle (50Y), 1st Butterfly (200Y)

Most Improved Awards are selected for each age group and gender based on time improvements throughout the season in all strokes and race distances. This season’s recipients of the Most Improved Awards are:

Age 8 under: Hazel Smith & Abe Dicke

Age 9-10: Ruby Dicke & Colton Moody

Age 11-12: Lillian Schneer & Xavier Tyas

Age 13-14: Lilie Mull & Haley Chiles (tie) & Sam Houg

Age 15 over: Elizabeth Gerow & Marcus Freewalt

New Marlins Records set during this season include:

Haley Chiles: 400 Freestyle set on 11/20/2020 13-14 age group record with a time of 5:24.83

Jayden Welker: 100 Butterfly set on 3/21/2021 15 over age group record with a time of 52.88

Jayden Welker: 50 Butterfly set on 3/21/2021 15 over age group record with a time of 23.88

Jayden Welker: 200 Butterfly set on 3/19/2021 15 over age group record with a time of 2:02.66

The 5000-Meter Club is an annual fundraising event that challenges each team member to complete a 5K swimming within a 2-hour time limit. This year 9 swimmers were able to complete the task and have their names and the year added to the banner that hangs in the YMCA pool. The inductees for 2021 are:

Lillian Schneer

Katie Kramer

Lilie Mull

Haley Chiles

Robbie Gamble

Sam Houg

Karis Holloway

Elizabeth Gerow

Marcus Freewalt

The All Star Zone Meet was held March 19-21, 2021 at BGSU. The Marlins had 3 qualifiers swimming in 8 individual events.

Sam Houg:

50 Freestyle, finished 13th with a time of 24.10

100 Freestyle finished 16th with a time of 53.83

Ian Rex:

50 Backstroke, finished 26th with a time of 29.52

100 Freestyle, finished 40th with a time of 55.29

Jayden Welker:

200 Butterfly, finished 3rd with a time of 2:02.66

100 Butterfly, finished 3rd with a time of 52.88

50 Butterfly, finished 2nd with a time of 23.88

100 Freestyle, finished 15th with a time of 50.54

National Qualifier: Jayden Welker in the 100 Butterfly, competition April 1, 2021

The outdoor summer swim season will begin soon. Contact Coach Danni Chiles for additional information about the Marlins Swim Team by email at vanwertmarlins@gmail.com.

It is the mission of Van Wert YMCA Marlins Swim Team to provide the youth of our community with a high-quality swim team and to promote the sport of competitive swimming in our area. We will create the opportunity for swimmers of all levels to develop mind, body, character and spirit and achieve the highest levels of personal growth as well as achievement in the sport. The goal of the Van Wert YMCA Marlins is providing a positive, fun competitive swim team program for area children and their families. The Team is overseen by a volunteer Booster Club, which is a registered and insured 501C3 organization. Any parent or interested person may be a member of the Booster Club.