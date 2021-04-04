Karenann Winters

Karenann Winters, 76, of Grover Hill and formerly of Hackettstown, New Jersey, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born January 24, 1945, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Charles and Viola (Mayer) Murray, who both preceded her in death. On May 21, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert C. Winters, who passed away December 21, 2015. Karenann worked for many years as secretary for Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hackettstown, New Jersey. She and her husband moved to Grover Hill in 2015.

A devoted member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Karenann was also an active member of the Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital gift shop. She was a genealogy enthusiast and an animal lover. She also enjoyed taking cruises and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sherryl (Howard) Proctor of Haviland, Kelly Dube of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, and Bonnie Winters of Sparta, New Jersey; a brother, Robert (JoAnne) Murray of Reeder, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor (Harry) Fodor of Overland Park, Kansas, and Carol (Leonard) deGroot of Bordentown, New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Aryn) Proctor, Zachary Proctor, Carissa, Kailee, and Colton Dube, and Kira and Emily Constantine; two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Abbey Proctor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Paulding, with Father Frederick Duschl celebrant.

Visitation is from 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karenann’s memory may be sent to Divine Mercy Catholic Church or to Ronald McDonald House.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.