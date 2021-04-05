CNB to have Shred Day at area branches

Staff and submitted information

Community banks comprise 99 percent of all banks, providing more than 60 percent of all small business loans and more than 80 percent of agricultural loans in the U.S. Employing nearly 750,000 people, their impact has never been greater than it was last year as the nation faced a pandemic and community banks facilitated millions of dollars of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help keep small businesses making payroll.

Unlike larger banks that may take deposits in one state and lend in others, community banks channel their loans to the neighborhoods where their depositors live and work, which helps local businesses and communities thrive.

April is designated as Community Banking Month, and as a community bank, Citizens National Bank will be highlighting local businesses through its annual gift basket giveaway, as well as hosting Community Shred Day Friday, April 30.

Each CNB office is giving away a gift basket including local items from each of the branch communities. Anyone who visits a branch during the month of April may enter to win the Community gift baskets valued at more than $150 each. Entries can also be made online at our website, www.cnbohio.com.The drawing for the baskets will be held Friday, April 30.

Also, as a community service, CNB branches* are each hosting a Community Shred Day on Friday, April 30, where members of the public are invited to protect their identity by bringing their personal paper documents to be shredded. Refreshments will be served at each branch during their Shred Day. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of 3 standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items to be shredded could include:

Financial statements

Canceled and blank checks

Paycheck stubs

Credit card and account numbers

Personal records and tax records

Medical records

Any items containing a social security number or signature.

Any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers

No need to remove staples or paper clips

No electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID certified company.