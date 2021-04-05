First Fed hires Eikenbary as loan officer

VW independent/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert announces the hiring of Thad Eikenbary, who will be joining the organization as a commercial loan officer.

Thad Eikenbary

Eikenbary is a 1987 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 1991 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a BSBA in Accounting and Finance. Thad was employed with Central Mutual Insurance for 29 years, where he held the positions of vice president/treasurer from 2003 to 2020 and corporate accounting manager from 1991 to 2003.

Eikenbary and his wife, Laura, reside in Van Wert and have three children: Jacey, Lauren, and Carter. The Eikenbary family are members of Calvary Evangelical Church. Thad has been active in the community, as he served on the YMCA Board and the Van Wert Area Youth for Christ Board.

“I am thrilled to be able to have a talent like Thad join our team at First Federal. He brings an incredible skill set and adds another community-minded person to our staff,” said First Federal President Brian Renner. “With his wealth of knowledge and his financial analysis expertise, Thad will be a great addition to First Federal.

“Thad will help create, build, and lead our commercial lending program,” Renner added. “While the commercial program will be new to First Federal, Thad is a perfect fit to direct this initiative and to help the Van Wert community with its needs.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution serving the Van Wert community since 1893. As an independent community bank, First Federal takes great pride in supporting the Van Wert community.