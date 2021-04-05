Local Elks choose Mills as exalted ruler

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently installed its officers for the 2021-2022 lodge year.

Shown are (from the left) past exalted ruler and installing officer Keith Collins, Exalted Ruler Shane Mills, and immediate past exalted ruler Mary Yackey. Elks photo

Shane M. Mills was installed as the new exalted ruler — the top position in the Van Wert Lodge.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education, and support of youth activities and the nation’s veterans. The Elks are second only to the United States government in providing scholarships each year to students. The Ohio Elks major project is the treatment of Cerebral Palsy.