Danny Lee Thatcher, a lifelong farmer and resident of Middle Point, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Danny was born April 21, 1940, to Floyd and Harriet (Hanby) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Hoaglin Jackson High School where he met the love of his life, the former Phyllis Jean Wisener. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 61 wonderful years.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; a daughter, Melanie (Dennis) Miller; one brother, Clair (Diane) Thatcher; and a brother-in-law, Donny (Sharon) Wisener. Danny was a loving grandfather to eight adoring grandchildren, Dustin (Aaron) Miller of Columbus, Kory (Paige) Thatcher of Van Wert, Austin (Ericca) Miller of Middle Point, Kyle (Reagan) Thatcher of Middle Point, Morgan (Benjamin) Warnecke of Delphos, Kaylee (Steven) Rickard of Van Wert, Logan Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Julia (Chandler) Adams of Bowling Green; and one sweet great-grandson, Keegan Todd Thatcher.

Danny is also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Thatcher, and son, Kevin Thatcher.

Danny was a devoted husband and father. Outside of family, his biggest passion was farming for Thatcher Family Farms. He loved to travel and ride his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, hitting 48 states throughout his life with his friend, Gary Cooper. He also loved spending time with family, friends, and his trusty canine companion, Spook.

Danny was a patron of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, where he and his wife enjoyed attending concerts. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Danny was a strong, brilliant, and respected man in his community. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, compassion, and love to all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.