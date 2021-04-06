Ralph E. Evans

Ralph E. Evans, 85, of Ohio City, passed away Monday evening, April 5, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born October 4, 1935, in Van Wert County, the son of Edward H. and Mary E. (Duvall) Evans, who both preceded him in death. He married Mary Janice (Ricketts) Evans on June 16, 1957, and passed away November 22, 1995. He married Judy Elaine (Ferguson) Evans on January 1, 2000, and she survives.

Also surviving are four children, David L. (Joyce) Evans of LaOtto, Indiana, Richard D. (Karen) Evans of Ohio City, Aimee D. (Jay) Nofer of Ohio City, and Angela S. (John) Miller of Columbus; 12 grandchildren, Carl Evans, John R. Evans, Katie Evans, Emily (Nate) Hall, Alyssa Evans (Jason Bleijerveld), Abby (Michael) Reeves, Drew (Rachael) Nofer, Brooke Nofer, Ryan Miller, Elena Miller, Shannon (Andy) Riley, and Tim (Beth) Wages; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a stepson, Shawn Priddy of Middle Point; two stepgrandchildren, Devin and Ashlee Middleton; and three sisters, Annabel Holland of Van Wert, Lois Linser of Van Wert, and Ruth (Lloyd) Etzler of Convoy.

Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Homer and Wayne Evans; a sister, Mildred Kreischer; and one stepdaughter, Amy Middleton.

Ralph was a member of Olive Branch Church of God of rural Ohio City.

Ralph was a 1953 graduate of Hoaglin Jackson High School and served in the Army National Guard, attaining the rank of specialist 4th class (E-4). He was an active 4-H member of more than 10 years and served as a 4-H advisor for many years. He was on the county 4-H Council serving as its president for two years. Ralph was active in FFA attaining his State Farmer Degree. He served on the Ohio City-Liberty Board of Education for more than eight years.

Ralph was a farmer and retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert, where he was a factory department supervisor for 35 years. He then drove a school bus, substituting for five different schools and drove a regular route for Thomas Edison Center for five years.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God.

