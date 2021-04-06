Random Thoughts: NCAA hoops and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a wild high school baseball game, an All-Ohioan from Van Wert County, UCLA-Gonzaga and a too late tipoff time.

Wild game

In case you missed it, Van Wert’s baseball team defeated Bryan 25-22 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

To say it was a wild game is putting it mildly, but it certainly was entertaining if you like runs and offense.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Crestview senior basketball player Kalen Etzler, who was named Division IV First Team All-Ohio on Monday.

To be named an All-Ohioan at all is quite an honor and to be named to the first team is quite an accomplishment given the fact there are only so many spots available.

It’s a fitting end to Etzler’s high school basketball career.

Torn

I have to admit – I was a little torn during the overtime portion of Saturday’s Gonzaga-UCLA Final Four game.

UCLA has plenty of NCAA championships, although most came in the 1960s and 1970s under legendary coach John Wooden. The last title came in 1995. Still, the thought of a No. 11 seed getting to the title game was exciting for me.

On the other hand, Gonzaga was trying to become the first team in 45 years to have an undefeated national championship season.

In the end, the right team won and it was one of the very best Final Four games in history.

Stick with it

I had said since the NCAA tournament began that I didn’t think Gonzaga would win it all, simply because it’s almost impossible for a team to run the table. It hasn’t been done in 45 years.

Of course I got blinded and convinced myself after Saturday’s win over UCLA that Gongaza was destined to finish 32-0 and win the national title.

The lesson here: stick with your first instinct. Gonzaga was really good and may have been the best team in the country but for at least one night, Baylor was better.

Too late

A 9:20 p.m. tipoff time on a weeknight is too late for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship game.

Here’s how to fix it: play the women’s championship game at 3 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the men’s championship game at 6 or 6:30 p.m. The Final Four games can be played on Thursday and Friday night, with an 8 or 8:30 tipoff.

It’s that simple. A 9:20 p.m. tipoff is purely for television and to ensure west coast viewers can see it, but what about those of us in the Eastern time zone, especially kids who have to get up for school the next day?

There’s no real need to play the game on a Monday night. I’m willing to bet the ratings would be just as strong with a 6 or 6:30 p.m. Sunday tipoff and I believe the women’s title game would see higher ratings as well.

