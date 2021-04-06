Roundup: VW, Crestview win; Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s baseball team improved to 6-1 on Monday, while Crestview’s softball team outscored Kenton and Lincolnview lost a heartbreaker to Coldwater.

Baseball

Van Wert 6 Parkway 3

Jacob Place went 4-for-4 at the plate to help Van Wert to a 6-3 win over visiting Parkway on Monday.

Two of Van Wert’s runs came in the first inning when Place scored on an error, then Ethan Rupert stole home. Place drove in Ries Wise with a single in the second to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead, then a single by Aidan Pratt scored H Bolenbaugh in the third. Pratt scored on a single by Kaiden Bates in the sixth and Bates crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Owen Treece.

Parkway’s runs came on an RBI single by Adam Stephenson that scored Chaz Neuenschwander in the second, an RBI single by Roman Lensinskie that scored Eddie Nichols in the sixth and a seventh inning sacrifice fly that plated Aiden Anderson in the seventh.

Luke Wessell earned the complete game victory on the mound, giving up three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Parkway’s Justin Felver struck out three and walked one in six innings of work.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action today. Parkway (2-2) will host Crestview while Van Wert (6-1) will open Western Buckeye League play at Bath.

Softball

Crestview 12 Kenton 5

CONVOY — Crestview scored eight runs in the second and four more in the fifth to defeat Kenton 12-5 on Monday.

Bailey Gregory and Kali Small each had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Katelyn Castle and Olivia Cunninggam each had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Raegan Hammons started the scoring with an RBI single that played Castle, then with two outs in the second, Gregory drove in Olivia Heckler and Laci McCoy. The next batter, Small, singled home Mandy Macki and Gregory for a 5-0 lead, then two batters later, Castle drove in Small and Breena Grace. Cunningham finished the scoring with an RBI single that played Castle.

All four of Crestview’s fifth inning runs came with two outs. Gregory drove in McCoy, Castle singled and scored Gregory, Small scored on an error and Grace crossed home plate on a single by Cunningham.

Kenton scored three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Small pitched the first four innings and allowed four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Heckler pitched the remaining three innings and allowed a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

Crestview (5-2) will play at Hicksville today.

Lincolnview 13 Coldwater 12 (eight innings)

Destiny Coil hit for the cycle and finished with five RBIs, but Lincolnview fell to Coldwater 13-12 in eight innings on Monday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Lancers (2-1).

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Coil tied the game with a three-run home run that scored Addysen Stevens and Kendall Bollenbacher. Coil singled in Bollenbacher in the fourth to give Lincolnview a 7-3 lead, but Coldwater scored four runs to tie the game, then the Cavaliers took a 9-7 lead on a two-run home run by Steinke in the sixth.

Coil doubled in Annie Mendenhall in bottom of the sixth, but Coldwater took a 10-8 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Makayla Jackman scored on a wild pitch then Mendenhall doubled and drove in Andi Webb to tie the game 10-10.

Coldwater scored three runs in the top of the eighth and Lincolnview answered with two-RBI double by Taylor Post that scored Bollenbacher and Winter Boroff, but the Lancers were unable to score again.

Post finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs and pitched 5.2 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts.

Lincolnview will host Parkway today.