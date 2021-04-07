Branham named Ohio Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS — Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior Malaki Branham was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

ASVSM senior Malaki Branham is the 2021 Ohio Mr. Basketball. OHSAA photo

LeBron James won the Mr. Basketball Award in 2001, 2002 and 2003 while at St. Vincent-St. Mary. With Branham earning the award in 2021, the school now has a state-record four Mr. Basketball trophies. The complete list is below.

Now in its 34th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

An Ohio State signee, Branham led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 25-2 record this year and the Division II state championship, averaging 21.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He scored 37 points in the state final.

Akron Buchtel junior Chris Livingston was the Mr. Basketball runner-up. Other finalists include Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley, Luke Chicone of Mentor, Desmond Watson of Columbus DeSales, Kobe Rodgers of St. Xavier, George Mangas of Lima Shawnee, and Kobe Mitchell of Cadiz Harrison Central.

Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber