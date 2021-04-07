High school baseball, softball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball and softball teams from Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview were in action Tuesday. Below is a recap of the games.

Baseball

Van Wert 4 Bath 3

LIMA — Owen Treece scored on an error in the seventh inning to give Van Wert a 4-3 win over Bath in the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Treece also pitched all seven innings and struck out eight Bath batters while walking one and allowing three runs on eight hits. His performance offset a complete game by Bath’s Lex Boedicker, who struck out five and allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Van Wert’s other three runs came in the first inning. Jacob Place scored on a passed ball, Treece scored on a grounder by Turner Witten and Ethan Rupert crossed home plate on an RBI single to left field by Josh Halker.

Place had three of Van Wert’s eight hits while Treece finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Bath (2-3, 0-1 WBL) scored a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the third.

The Cougars (7-1, 1-0 WBL) are scheduled to play at Celina on Friday.

Crestview 4 Parkway 2

ROCKFORD — Crestview scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seven to claim a 4-2 win at Parkway on Tuesday.

The win improved the Knights to 3-0 on the young season, while Parkway dropped to 2-3.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Luke Gerardot stole home to tie the game, then a single by Carson Hunter drove in Ayden Lichtensteiger. Will Sharpe scored on an error in the seventh then two batters later, Tyler Hart scored on a passed ball.

Parkway plated a run in the seventh when Riley Samples scored on a bases loaded walk, but Crestview was able to retire the next three batters to preserve the win. The Panthers other run came in the second when Eddy Nichols scored on a single to left by Hunter Gibson.

Adam Stephenson pitched the first six innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits with a strikeout and three balls. Hart pitched 5.2 innings for the Knights and allowed a run on five hits with four walks.

Crestview will play at Fort Jennings today, while Parkway is slated to host Versailles on Thursday.

Lincolnview 12 Ayersville 2 (six innings)

DEFIANCE — A six-run sixth inning capped off a 12-2 Lincolnview victory at Ayersville on Tuesday.

Already leading 6-2, Clayton Leeth scored on an error, Aaron Cavinder scored on an RBI single by Brandon Renner, then three batters later, Collin Overholt’s single drove in Renner and Landon Price for a 10-2 lead. Three batters after that, Carson Fox doubled and scored Adam Berryman and Creed Jessee.

Overholt scored Lincolnview first run with a first inning steal of home, then the Lancers added five more runs in the second. Renner rapped a single that scored Fox, Canvinder scored on a single by Caden Hanf, Renner scored on an RBI single by Overholt, and Jessee doubled and drove in Price and Overholt.

Overholt, Dane Ebel, Leeth and Renner each finished with two hits. Overholt had a team high three RBIs, while Jeesee, Fox and Renner each drove in a pair of runs.

Ebel went five innings on the mound and allowed a pair of runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. Cavinder pitched the remaining inning and allowed a hit while fanning two.

Lincolnview (2-1) is scheduled to play at Paulding on Thursday.

Softball

Crestview 16 Hicksville 0 (six innings)

HICKSVILLE — Kali Small and Olivia Hecker combined to throw a one-hitter and Crestview’s bats were active in a six inning 16-0 win over Hicksville on Tuesday.

Small went four innings and struck out six, and Heckler went the remaining two innings and allowed a hit with two strikeouts.

A first inning RBI single by Olivia Cunningham plated Breena Grace and gave Crestview a 1-0 lead, then the Lady Knights exploded for six runs in the second. Bailey Gregory tripled in Rylee Miller, Lindsey Barnes and Lexi Parrish. Three batters later, Laci McCoy singled and drove in Small, then an RBI single by Miller allowed Breena Grace to score.

The remaining nine runs came in the six inning, including a two-RBI single by McCoy that plated Small and Grace, a run scoring double by Miller that plated Heckler, a two-RBI double by Barnes that scored McCoy and Miller, a bases loaded walk that scored Barnes, a grounder by Small that drove in Raegan Hammons and a two-RBI double by Grace that sent Parrish and Castle.

Crestview (6-2) is scheduled to open Northwest Conference play Thursday at home against Spencerville.

Bath 6 Van Wert 1

In the Western Buckeye League opener, Bath scored four runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Van Wert 6-1 at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

Three of the runs were scored on an error in the second, one of four errors committed by the Lady Cougars.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when Hope Blythe singled, allowing Lorynn German to score from second base. Blythe had two of her team’s five hits, including a double. Carlee Young also doubled for the Lady Cougars (1-4).

Emilee Phillips pitched all seven innings and gave up six runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Celina on Friday.

Parkway 11 Lincolnview 9

Lincolnview fought back from a 7-0 deficit but fell to undefeated Parkway 11-9 on Tuesday.

After a McKayla Sites double scored Claire Langenkamp in the first, Parkway (4-0) exploded for four runs in the second, including a two-RBI single by Langenkamp that scored Madison Louth and Meg Henkle. Gracyn Temple singled and scored Paige Stephenson and Temple scored on a single by Kelsey Nichols.

Stephenson scored on a bases loaded walk in the third, then Louth crossed home plate for a 7-0 lead.

Lincolnview went to work in the bottom of the fourth. Destiny Coil homered, Taylor Post and Makayla Jackman scored on an error, then Annie Mendenhall doubled in Hanna Young and Andi Webb to make it 7-5. Mendenhall accounted for the final run of the inning by scoring on an error.

Temple and Langenkamp each scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, but Webb and Mendenhall scored on back-to-back errors in the bottom of the inning and trailed 9-8.

A two-run home run by Bo Bates in the seventh gave Parkway an 11-8 lead and Lincolnview’s final run came on an RBI single by Addysen Stevens that scored Jackman.

Langenkamp finished 3-for-3 at the play with four RBIs and three runs scored. Coil and Webb each had a pair of hits for the Lady Lancers.

Lincolnview (1-2) is slated to play at Perry today and Parkway is scheduled to play at Versailles on Thursday.