Lots of events at Wassenberg in 2021

The events are coming, the events are coming! Summer art camps, the annual June Art Exhibit, Town Creek Live, evening classes … they are coming and we can’t wait to see you all again.

Paddling pelicans is one of three photographic prints by Sharmalene Gunawardena of Fort Wayne, Indiana, available for purchase the fundraising Auction at the Wass

Our online auction fundraiser is still going through April 30, giving you lots of time to shop for Mother’s Day or even for you! You can score up to a three-day stay at your choice of beautiful treehouses at Dwellbox, located near forested, New Philadelphia. Choose from four unique tree houses housing two to four people or check out their Dwellhouse for larger groups.

We have all kinds of things from art, to restaurant meals, gift baskets, spring decor, and designer tote bags. We even have an autographed baseball! We’ll be sending out an email and reminders, directions and links through social media. All proceeds help the Wassenberg Art Center launch a brand-new season with classes and events like popular Town Creek Live. Thank you to all our donors for their generosity! Get ready to bid at www.wassenbergartcenter.org!

Want to win a magical stay in a real treehouse complete with spa tubs and fire pits? Bid at Auction at the Wass through April 30.

In-Grained! Call for entry and invitational exhibit will open on April 15 and will be on view through May 28. In-Grained is the result of a movement created by Ralph Stuckman of Celina who saw patterns and images in the grains of wood. Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture. Artwork submission deadline is April 9. Call for more information or questions.

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

As mentioned above, we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm, vintage fireplace.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.