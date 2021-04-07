Southern Gospel Expo coming on weekend

Staff and submitted information

Just a reminder that this year’s Southern Gospel Expo will be this weekend, April 9-11, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

The Guardians

Hosted by local gospel trio Trinity, the weekend will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with gospel groups, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. On Saturday, the first group will sing at 4 p.m., while the Trinity Friends youth group will open the church food court both Friday and Saturday approximately an hour prior to the start of the music.

Featured on Sunday will be Trinity and The Guardians, a gospel quartet comprised of Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker, and Scott Mullins.

The church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. For more information, follow Trinity on Facebook at “Trinity Music Ministries” for the complete lineup of groups and other Expo news.