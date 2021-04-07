Tennis: Bath defeats Van Wert 3-2

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert suffered a 3-2 loss to Bath in the Western Buckeye League opener on Tuesday.

The Cougars won both doubles matches, with Micah Rager and Kaden Rager posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Will Miller and Harrison Abrams at first doubles, and the second doubles team of Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle recorded an identical victory.

At first singles, Bath’s Daniel Bolon won a hard fought three set victory over Jace Fast, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Ezra Bolon defeated Sam Moonshower 6-3, 6-1 at second singles and Jacob Garber beat Bryce Miller 6-3, 6-1 at third singles.

Van Wert (0-2, 0-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Celina on Friday.