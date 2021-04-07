Van Wert track teams race to victory

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Bolstered by strong relay teams, Van Wert cruised to victory in the season opener, finishing first on the boys and girls side at the five-way meet at Defiance on Tuesday.

The Cougars finished with 136 team points to easily outdistance Defiance (99), St. Marys Memorial (89), Kalida (22) and Paulding (7). The Lady Cougars tallied 107 team points, compared to 76 by St. Marys Memorial, 75 by Defiance, 61 by Kalida and 33 by Paulding.

Top finishers on the boys side for Van Wert were Nate Jackson (1st, 100 meter dash, 11.4 seconds; 3rd, 200 meter dash, 24.0 seconds); Dru Johnson (2nd, 200 meter dash, 23.6; 3rd, 100 meter dash, 11.7; 2nd, long jump, 18-02.25); Ethan Brown (1st, long jump, 19-05; 3rd, high jump, 5-08);

Nate Phillips (2nd, high jump, 5-08); Tyson Jackson (3rd, 110 hurdles, 17.3; 3rd, 300 meter hurdles, 46.20); Gage Wannemacher (1st, 1600 meter run, 4:54.5; 2nd, 3200 meter run, 10:52:30); Hunter Sherer, (2nd, 1600 meter run, 4:55.6; 2nd, 800 meter run, 2:13.80); Connor Pratt (1st, 400 meter dash, 51.70); Gage Springer (2nd, 400 meter dash, 56.20).

The 4×800 meter relay team of Wannemacher, Trey Laudick, Springer and Sherer finished first with a time of 8:33.30, while the 4×200 relay team of Brown, Pratt, Laudick and Nate Jackson also finished first in 1:33.70. The 4×100 relay team of Johnson, Brown, Phillips and Jackson posted a first place finish (44.90), as did the 4×400 relay team of Laudick, Springer, Sherer and Pratt (3:36.70).

On the girls side, Kayla Krites finished second in the discus throw (99-03), while Macy Johnson won the long jump (14-06.25) and Olivia Treece finished third (13-10). Gracie Gunter won the high jump (4-06) and Sofi Houg (1:04.30), Saylor Wise (1:04.90) and Carly Smith (1:06.50) finished 1-2-3 in the 400 meter dash. Payton Nagel finished third in the 300 meter hurdles (55.0), and Houg won the 200 meter dash (28.0). Tyra McClain took the 3200 meter run (12:58).

The 4×800 relay team of Kyra Welch, McClain, Smith and Wise finished first (10:12.10), along with the 4×200 relay team of Johnson, Wise, Smith and Houg (1:51.70). The 4×100 relay team of Nagel, Johnson, Marianna Ickes and Danesha Branson finished first (53.50), and the 4×400 team of Smith, Johnson, Welch and Houg also finished first (4:19.80).