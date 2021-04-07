VWHS Class of 1965 plans 55th reunion

Staff and submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1965 will be holding its 55th class reunion, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, August 7, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner. Cost of the dinner is $25 per person.

The reservation deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Classmates wanting to attend need to submit their registration, along with a check for the dinner, to Julie Rupert (those who do not have her address can private message her) by that date.

Information on the reunion has already been emailed to all classmates who have a valid email address on record with the reunion committee, while information has also been posted to the Van Wert Class of 1965 Facebook page.