Arthur Jefferson Manley

Arthur Jefferson “Jeff” Manley, 77 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021.

He was born June 17, 1943, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Arthur J. and Monica (White) Manley Sr. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James R. Manley. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen M. Manley of Tipp City.

Jeff received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965 from the University of Findlay and a juris doctorate (law degree) in 1976 from Ohio Northern University in Ada. Later, he continued his education, taking online classes through American University. Jeff proudly served his country as an honored personnel specialist for the United States Army, where he qualified for Officers Candidate School.

Jeff had the unique opportunity to have several rewarding jobs throughout his lifetime that took him all over the United States. Early in his career, he was an account executive for Motors Insurance in Cleveland, where he did insurance agency instillation for General Motor dealerships. After that he had the good fortune to be self-employed in Ohio and Pennsylvania as an agent/broker selling all lines of insurance, both commercial and personal. He then moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he worked for Ordesco as a Mid-Atlantic Region sales manager. A few years later, Jeff uprooted himself and moved to Wilmington, Delaware, to be an insurance agent for the Chase Insurance Group. Ultimately, he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to work for Colonial Penn Insurance Company, from which he retired in 2013. While there he became the top premium salesman for his unit and received Represenative of the Month and perfect attendance awards.

Jeff was a proud member of American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby for over 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and helping out on the family farm in Van Wert County.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, with Father Ambrose Debrozsi celebrant. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

