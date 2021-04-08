Lifewise Academy to offer college courses

Staff and submitted information

LifeWise Academy, the Released Time Bible Education program for Van Wert City Schools, is growing. With thriving programs for elementary and middle school students, the local leadership announces that, beginning this coming fall, high school students will have the opportunity to enroll in a college-level class at LifeWise Van Wert.

Kindergarten students enjoy their Action Bibles. photo provided

In partnership with Ohio Christian University, LifeWise will be offering “Christian Worldview” to all interested students in grades 9 through 12. The class will be one semester in length and students will earn 3 credits from Ohio Christian University upon completion. All students interested in enrolling must register at www.lifewise-academy.org/vanwert by April 20.

Just as the local LifeWise program is growing to include high school programming, LifeWise Academy programs are growing and spreading throughout the region. With existing locations in Van Wert, Wayne Trace, Ayersville, Pandora-Gilboa, and Riverview, dozens of other communities are now seeking to start their own programs. Currently, 18 communities are planning a fall 2021 launch of a new LifeWise Academy in their school districts. LifeWise Academy is a Released Time program for public school students that falls under the ministry of Stand for Truth, founded by Van Wert native Joel Penton. The ministry provides communities with tools and resources to start and operate gospel-centered, character-focused Released Time programs in their communities.

LifeWise Van Wert serves as the flagship program of the ministry. In recent months, communities from all over the region have traveled to Van Wert to observe the program in action.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share what God has done in and through the community of Van Wert,” said local director Sara Spath. “Thanks to the dedication of our teachers, volunteers, and donors, all students in grades 1-12 now have the opportunity to learn about the Bible, the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and how it changes lives.”

For more information about LifeWise Academy or to register students for classes, contact Spath at 419.238.5621 or sara@lifewiseacademy.com, or go to www.lifewiseacademy.org/vanwert.