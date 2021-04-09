Murlin Pollock

Murlin Pollock, 93, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Lakeland, Florida.

Murlin was born July 10, 1927, to Ernest and Alwilda Pollock, who both preceded him in death. He married his wife, Patricia, on July 10, 1948, and she also preceded him in death.

Murlin retired from the Van Wert Post Office as a clerk. He was said to have been a hard worker, always working at least two jobs. He worked as the secretary of the Van Wert County Fair Board from 1968 until 1977 and also worked at The Woods Golf Club after his retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post 178, the Masonic Temple, and Kiwanis Club, all in Van Wert. He was said to have always been there for you, whenever or wherever you were. He loved his home in Florida, but most importantly, he loved his family.

Murlin is survived by his four children, Michael (Theresa) Pollock of Lakeview, Mark (Susan) Pollock of Marysville, Troy (Joyce Roberts) Pollock of Convoy, and Holli (Gary) Williams of Monroeville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (two on the way); and two siblings, Frank Pollock and Shirley Wagoner.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, April 14, at Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County. A Celebration of Life for family and friends, including a meal, will be held following the funeral at Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert.

Visitation for Murlin is from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.