Vantage Hall of Fame…

Kelly (Walls) Lloyd (left) and John Schimoeller (middle) are the two newest members of the Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame. The two were inducted during Thursday night. Lloyd was a member of the Class of 1977 and completed Vantage’s Cooperative Office Education program and is currently First Financial Bank’s AVP business development manager. Schimmoeller was a member of the Class of 1991 and completed the career center’s carpentry program. He owns Schimmoeller Construction, Triple D Enterprises, 3D Pools. He also farms and is a volunteer paramedic and firefighter. State Representative Craig (right) presented the two with Hall of Fame plaques. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent