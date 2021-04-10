Convoy community planning garage sales

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy village-wide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 14-15 throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wanting to recycle, reclaim, or reuse items may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available at area businesses and on the village website: www.villageofconvoy.com.

Those wanting to be included in the brochure may drop off their information, including address, times of one’s sale, a phone number, and a list of sale items at no cost at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. Ads must be submitted by Friday, May 7, to be included.