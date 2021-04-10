HS softball, baseball, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 20 Continental 0 (five innings)

CONTINENTAL — Destiny Coil and Taylor Post each hit a home run to lead Lincolnview to a 20-0 win over Continental on Friday.

Post finished with a pair of hits and five RBIs, while Coil tallied two hits and three RBIs. Addysen Stevens had a team high three hits, plus three RBIs and Annie Mendenhall drove in three runs.

Lincolnview took control early, leading 9-0 after the first inning and 14-0 after two. The Lady Lancers scored three runs in each of the next three innings.

Meanwhile, Winter Boroff and Sydney Fackler combined to throw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Lincolnview (3-2) will face Wayne Trace today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 27 Continental 4 (five innings)

CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview pounded out 20 hits on the way to a 27-4 win over Continental on Friday.

The Lancers scored nine runs in the first inning, including a two-run triple by Carson Fox that plated Creed Jessee and Clayton Leeth, and another highlight was a third inning inside the park home run by Jared Kesler.

13 of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fifth inning with two coming on single by Evan Miller that allowed Carson Bowen and Adam Berryman to score.

Collin Overholt finished 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and Miller had four RBIs on a pair of hits. Landon Price was 3-of-6 with three RBIs, and Dane Ebel and Fox each knocked in a pair of runs.

Aaron Cavinder struck out eight in three innings of work and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits. Keegan Farris pitched the remaining two innings and gave up just one hit with five strikeouts.

Blake Elkins had three of Continental’s five hits.

Lincolnview (4-1) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Wayne Trace today.

Van Wert 2 Celina 1

CELINA — Two runs in the fourth inning proved to be enough for Van Wert as the Cougars edged Celina 2-1 at Montgomery Field on Friday.

Ethan Rupert doubled in Jacob Place then two batters later, Jacob Place scored on an error. Celina’s lone run came in the sixth when Dylan Feister’s RBI single plated Quinn Andrew.

Luke Wessell held the Bulldogs to just three hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Andrew also pitched a complete game and gave up three hits with four strikeouts.

Van Wert (8-1, 2-0 WBL) is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Napoleon today.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Celina 0

A 5-0 sweep of Celina gave Van Wert its first tennis win of the season on Friday.

Jace Fast picked up a win at first singles by defeating Logan Goehmoeller 6-2, 6-4. At second singles Sam Moonshower topped Nick Forlow 6-1, 6-0 and at third singles, Bryce Miller shut out Rylan Champman 6-0, 6-0.

The first doubles team of Micah Rager and Kaden Thomas defeated Diego Castorena and Keaton Fishbaugh 6-3, 6-2, and Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle claimed a three set victory over Maggie Zhang and Brenden Faler, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Van Wert (1-2, 1-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Bluffton on Monday.