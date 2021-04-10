ODH director signs amended COVID order
Staff and submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the Amended Order for Social Distancing, Facial Coverings and Non-Congregating to clarify that:
- Six feet of separation between tables at restaurants, drinking establishments, and banquet facilities must be maintained unless there is a physical barrier between them.
- Other than the facial covering requirements, the social distancing, congregating, and capacity requirements of the order do not apply to religious observances and First Amendment activity, including activity by the media, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The K-12 mask requirement mandate remains in effect and unchanged.
