McCoy to talk about tornado safety, CERT

Staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy will speak at the Convoy Opera House on Sunday, April 18, starting at 2 p.m.

Rick McCoy

McCoy will be speaking on being “Tornado Ready” to help Van Wert County residents be prepared as the county approaches the tornado season. He will share ideas on how to stay safe before, during, and after a tornado, anytime and anywhere.

His second topic will be the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. Van Wert County CERT is an official emergency preparedness program of the County Emergency Management Agency. Area residents may have seen CERT members at fire and accident scenes, county COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Van Wert County Fair, and many other events where traffic control is needed.

The EMA mission is to provide a comprehensive emergency management program that coordinates people and resources in order to protect lives, property, and the environment within Van Wert County. This goal is achieved by using an all-hazards approach of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to avert or minimize the effects of an disaster, whether natural or manmade.

The Convoy Opera House is located at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy. The public is invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by the Village of Convoy Historical Society.