Ohioans nearly 65: free Medicare webinars

Staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, is currently hosting free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars through June for people nearing the Medicare eligibility age of 65, Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French announced.

“Whether you’re new to Medicare or have questions, these free webinars are the perfect resource for Ohioans to learn about coverage options, financial assistance, and important deadlines,” French said. “Our OSHIIP Medicare experts provide a variety of webinar dates and times so you can register for one suited to your schedule.”

Conducted by OSHIIP staff in an interactive setting with one-on-one follow-up opportunities, the free webinars provide an overview of Medicare, Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment, and coverage options.

Last year, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $30.4 million by helping them identify suitable coverage options and financial assistance programs. More than 462,000 people received assistance through counseling and events.

Visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to view the Welcome to Medicare webinars schedule and to register. OSHIIP staff is available at 800.686.1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov to answer Medicare questions.